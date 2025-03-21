Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Senior General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd for allegedly accepting a Rs 2.4 lakh bribe in Rajashtan city of Sikar.

The bribe was allegedly paid to extend undue favours in processing and passing bills related to PSU contracts awarded to a private company.

Also Read | Ola Electric Confirms Receiving Inquiries From Government Over Discrepancies in Its EV Sales Data and Trade Requirement Certificates.

Suman Singh, DGM of KEC International Limited was also arrested.

A case was registered by CBI on March 19 against the six accused, including senior General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., posted at Ajmer; a Mumbai-based private company, and four representatives of the said private company and unknown others. The other four accused were identified as Ashtosh Kumar, Atul Agarwal, Jabraj Singh. They have not been arrested by the agency as of yet.

Also Read | Cash Discovery Row: Supreme Court Collegium Starts Initial Inquiry Against Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

It was alleged that the accused public servant of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., while acting in connivance with accused representatives of the private company, was facilitating and extending undue favours in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. awarded to the accused private company, in lieu of illegal gratification.

It was also alleged that after negotiation, the accused representative of the private company decided to meet the accused public servant at a fixed place at Sikar for delivery of the bribe amount on March 19.

According to the agency, the accused Senior General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd was caught immediately after accepting the bribe amount of Rs 2.4 lakh from the accused representative (DGM) of the private company. Both the accused have been arrested.

Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of accused at Sikar, Jaipur, and Mohali which led to recovery of several incriminating documents and digital devices. The investigation into the issue is currently ongoing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)