New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed its first charge sheet in the case related to the alleged leakage of confidential information from the Indian Navy about the modernisation of its Russian-origin Kilo-class submarines.

According to sources, several serving and retired Navy officers have already been arrested in the case where money was paid for confidential information. Six persons have been named in the charge sheet including a serving Navy commander.

CBI has filed the charge sheet before a special CBI judge in Rouse Avenue court.

The central agency conducted searches at 19 locations in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad where various electronic gadgets and incriminating documents were seized.

The case pertains to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature of Russian-origin Kilo-class submarines to some unauthorised personnel.

Further investigation is underway and a supplementary charge sheet will be filed as per new developments in the case, said sources. (ANI)

