Bhilai, March 26: A large number of supporters gathered outside the residence of former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. The CBI team arrived at his residence and carried out searches for 14 hours. Speaking to the Media, Bhagel said that the CBI had visited his residence for the second time in 15 days, conducting raids not just in Durg but across multiple locations in India. He emphasised that despite taking strict action against the Mahadev Betting App, key accused Saurabh Chandrakar had not been arrested, despite a lookout circular being issued.

Baghel alleged that the raid was politically motivated, suggesting that it was orchestrated to provide content for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech ahead of his visit on March 30. He further added, "15 days ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted a thorough raid and questioned what more the CBI could uncover now." He also revealed that the CBI had taken original documents from his residence, and despite his request, they did not provide photocopies. He asserted that if action had been taken in time, "submitting the required documents would have been beneficial." Mahadev Betting App Case: CBI Carried Out Search Operations at 60 Locations Across Chhattisgarh, Bhopal and Kolkata; Seized Digital, Documentary Evidence.

The CBI had confiscated three of his phones and clarified that if anything was found at his Raipur residence, he would not be responsible. Additionally, he claimed that the officers who had taken action against the Mahadev Betting App were being targeted through these raids. Finally, he stated that neither he nor his family had received any summons or official notices regarding the investigation. In a recent development, Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukla accused BJP of using Central agencies against the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and claimed it was an attempt to disrupt his scheduled trip to the national capital, Delhi. Similarly, Congress MP K Suresh accused the BJP of using all Central agencies, including the CBI, ED and Income Tax, against the Opposition leaders. Earlier on Wednesday, Baghel was set to reach Delhi for the meeting of the All India Congress Committee's 'Drafting Committee' meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on April 8 and 9.

Taking to social media, the office of Bhupesh Baghel posted on his X handle, "Now CBI has come. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the "Drafting Committee" constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on 8 and 9 April. Even before that, the CBI had reached Raipur and Bhilai residences. (Office-Bhupesh Baghel)." On March 10, the ED conducted searches at the residence of Bhupesh Baghel, his son Chaitanya Baghel and others in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam. Mahadev Betting App Case: CBI Conducts Searches at Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Residence (Watch Videos).

Bhupesh Baghel Reacts To CBI Raid

VIDEO | Bhilai: Here’s what former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) said as the CBI conducted a search at his residence in connection with the alleged Mahadev betting app scam: "They arrived in the morning and have just left. I wasn’t even… pic.twitter.com/zXySmF15DO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2025

In a post on X, Baghel said, "ED has left the house. They found three things in my house. Pen drive containing conversation about transaction of crores between Manturam and Dr. Puneet Gupta (Dr. Raman Singh's son-in-law). Papers of SAIL company of Dr. Raman Singh's son Abhishek Singh." "The total of farming, dairy, Stridhan and 'cash in hand' in the entire joint family is about 33 lakh rupees, the account of which will be given to them. The main thing is that ED officials have not been able to provide any ECIR number," he said. However, former CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel refuted the reports of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning his son Chaitanya Baghel and said that this is a "conspiracy" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "defame" leaders."

No notice has been received, so there is no question of appearing anywhere. We will certainly appear before them once we receive a notice. No notice has been received yet. ED's job is to create a deliberate media hype. Agencies are used to defame other individuals. That is what they have done so far. This is a conspiracy by the BJP to defame leaders," Bhupesh Baghel told reporters.

The ED has alleged that a cartel of government officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen ran a scheme that illegally collected around Rs 2,161 crore from the sale of liquor in the state between 2019 and 2022. The alleged scam involved manipulation of the liquor supply chain, where a cartel controlled the sale and distribution of alcohol through government-run shops. The agency had earlier conducted multiple raids, including on politicians and bureaucrats linked to the previous Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)