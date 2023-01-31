New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at around 50 locations across seven states in cases related to leakage of question papers for the written examinations for the post of Constables in Himachal Pradesh Police.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that searches were conducted in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana etc in an ongoing investigation of two cases related to leakage of question papers for the written examinations for the post of Constables in Himachal Pradesh Police. During searches, incriminating documents have been recovered.

CBI registered two cases on November 30, 2022, on the request of the Himachal Pradesh Government and further notification by the Government of India and had taken over the investigation of these cases earlier registered by the State Police on the allegations of leakage of question papers of written examinations for the post of Constables in Himachal Pradesh Police, held in March 2022.

During the investigation and scrutiny of documents, the alleged role of various middlemen based in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, etc were revealed. It was alleged that they were operating the nexus for the leakage of examination papers in an organised manner.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

