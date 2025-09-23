New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Special Judge of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Lucknow, on Tuesday convicted and sentenced four accused in a bank fraud case involving Rs 6.8 crore, as stated in a release.

The accused have been sentenced to three years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh has also been imposed. Additionally, the private company M/S Anita Contractor and Construction Private Limited has also been imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The case registered by the CBI on July 9, 2008 on the basis of a complaint by the Assistant General Manager of the Bank of India, Hazratganj, Lucknow, where the complainant alleged that between the years 2004 to 2006, the accused had conspired to cheat the bank by availing cash credit facilities with others on the basis of forged and fabricated non-existent work orders.

Following the investigation, a chargesheet was filed by the CBI against Anita Jain, Managing Director of M/s Anita Contractor and Construction Private Limited, Mohd. Isteyaq, Pankaj Khare, Poonam Sinha, Prem Prakash Asthana, Rajesh Khanna, Shamshul Haq Siddiqui and Sudhir Kumar Jain.

While the court acquitted Anita Jain, citing the benefit of doubt, proceedings against Prem Prakash Asthana and Poonam Sinha were discharged by the court.

Sudhir Jain and Mohd. Isteyaq Khan expired during the trial of the case.

The Court delivered the verdict after completing the trial, holding the convicted individuals accountable for their involvement in the fraudulent scheme.

