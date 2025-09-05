New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with Gujarat Police, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Harshit Babulal Jain on Friday from the United Arab Emirates, said the CBI.

According to the CBI, Harshit Babulal Jain is wanted by Gujarat Police in case of tax evasion, illegal gambling and money laundering. Earlier, CBI got the Red Notice published against him through Interpol on 09.08.2023 on the request of Gujarat Police.

Babulal Jain was deported from the UAE and was handed over to Gujarat Police on Friday at Ahmedabad International Airport, said the CBI.

Red Notices published by Interpol are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted fugitives.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via Interpol channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels, the CBI said.

Earlier, the CBI in collaboration with Haryana Police, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Tuesday successfully brought back wanted fugitive Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar from Cambodia, the CBI said in a release on Wednesday.

According to the release, Mainpal Dhilla alias Mainpal Badli alias Sonu Kumar, is a notorious criminal wanted by the Haryana Police in several cases. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of firearms and criminal conspiracy on April 29, 2013, in a case FIR No. 276 dated September 26, 2007, registered at Police Station Sadar Bahadurgarh. He was also previously convicted in two more cases.

While he was serving a sentence in jail, he was released on six weeks' parole from Hisar Central jail on July 17, 2018. He was to return to jail by August 29, 2018, but he did not report back to jail and absconded.

CBI got the Red Notice published against Mainpal Dhilla through INTERPOL on November 06, 2024, on the request of Haryana Police. CBI contacted NCB Bangkok for the location of the subject, which revealed his travel movement from Thailand to Cambodia. Subsequently, CBI coordinated with the authorities of Cambodia, and they were informed that the subject had travelled to Cambodia on a fraudulently acquired passport under the fake name of Sonu Kumar. (ANI)

