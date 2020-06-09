India News | CBI Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) An officer of the anti-corruption branch of CBI at Nizam Palace here tested positive for coronavirus, sources said.

The DIG-rank officer's report came out positive on Monday, they said.

Also Read | Sambit Patra Discharged From Hospital Days After He Was Admitted With COVID-19 Symptoms.

The entire office building has been sanitised and strict safety protocols are in place, the sources said.

All the staff are wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms. Hand sanitisers have also been made available at every entry point, they said.

Also Read | Revenge Porn: West Bengal Man Shares Obscene Pictures, Videos of Ex-Girlfriend, Arrested by Noida Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)