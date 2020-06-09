Revenge Porn: West Bengal Man Shares Obscene Pictures, Videos of Ex-Girlfriend, Arrested by Noida Police

Handcuff/Arrest | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: File Image)

Noida, June 9: A West Bengal-based man has been arrested by the Noida police in connection with a revenge porn case. The accused, who is from West Bengal's Baruirpur district, had uploaded obscene pictures and videos of his ex-girlfriend on social media after she broke up with him. Police brought the accused, who is in his late twenties, Noida on June 6. Cops also recovered obscene pictures and videos of his ex-girlfriend from his mobile phone. Revenge Porn: Mumbai Man Falls Into Trouble After Refusing to Pay After Making Massage Enquiry Online, Wife's Morphed Photo As 'Sex Worker' Gets Uploaded on Dating Site.

According to a report by TOI, the victim had approached the Noida police on June 3 after obscene pictures and videos of her were uploaded on social media platforms. Based on her complaint, a case was registered under the IT Act. With the help of the woman, police identified potential suspects and one of them was the man from West Bengal with whom she was in a relationship years back. Cops swung into action despite the lockdown as explicit pictures were being uploaded daily. Hey, Government of India! Please Ban 'Hate Porn' on Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, TV News Channels and Websites to Save Our Country.

Police tracked his location, collaborated with the local police station in Baruirpur and arrested the suspect. "We were in touch with social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Telegram, where explicit images were shared. Twitter immediately responded and disabled all the links from its platform," Vrinda Shukla, DCP, Crimes Against Women, Gautam Buddh Nagar, was quoted as saying.