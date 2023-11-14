New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Aam Adami Party leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday hit out at the Central government after the CBI wrote to LG VK Saxena seeking his sanction to register a case against former prison minister Satyendar Jain and alleged that the Centre has indulged into politics of summoning people, issuing notice and harassing them.

Talking to ANI, the Delhi Minister said that the country's law and order has become a 'joke' now in BJP's rule.

"What joke has this country's law and order become? A man who is the biggest con, the biggest thug ( Sukesh Chandrashekhar) and is behind bars for his conmanship...CBI is probing the matter at the behest of that man. Nothing has made a mockery of the country's law and order like this before...What can AAP do? If the Central Government conducts a probe against AAP MLAs, ministers, and leaders into every matter, then how can AAP stop that? They have power, they can probe into any matter. They will summon people, issue notice and harass them - this is the politics of Central Government today," Bharadwaj said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has written to Delhi L-G VK Saxena seeking his sanction to register a case against former prison minister Satyendar Jain over allegations of extortion levelled by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

On Monday, the AAP alleged that CBI based its entire inquiry against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on the statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is the "biggest thug and conman of India.

"The CBI has sought LG's permission for conducting inquiry against Satyendar Jain and others based only on the statement of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the biggest thug and con-man of India," said AAP in a statement on Monday.

The statement mentioned this act as nothing but a mockery of law.

"This is nothing but a mockery of law. AAP categorically denies any association, communication let alone any money transaction between Mr Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar or any of his associates," said the statement.

The AAP, in the statement, lashed out at the BJP and said that since the Modi government has started taking statements of Sukesh Chandrasekhar as true as Satywadi Harishchandra, it should first launch a full-fledged CBI investigation into the claims of Sukesh Chandrasekhar who extorted over Rs 200 Crore from a business family in 2020 because Home Minister Amit Shah asked him to do so.

The CBI also requested permission to investigate the then Tihar Jail Superintendent Danics officer Raj Kumar, who allegedly aided in extorting money from one of the prisoners.

Satyendar Jain and ex-Jail Superintendent Raj Kumar have been accused of extorting a large sum of money from "high profile prisoners", including conman Sukash Chandrashekhar in exchange for providing protection in jails.

The CBI claimed that it had proof that Satyendar Jain allegedly 'extorted' and received money from Chandrashekar in various tranches to enable the alleged conman to live a peaceful and comfortable life in jail.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on November 6 extended the interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till November 24 in the money laundering case.

Jain has been in custody since May last year after the Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore belonging to five companies in the money laundering case against him and a few others. Satyendar Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. (ANI)

