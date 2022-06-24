New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The CBI on Friday conducted searches at five locations in Delhi after registering an FIR against Delhi-based packaging company Rave Scans Pvt Ltd for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 69.33 crore, officials said Friday.

The CBI acted on a complaint from Indian Overseas Bank alleging serious manipulation in the finances of the company. This included diversion of funds, fabrication of account books and forgery in account books to defraud the banks during 2011-16, the officials said.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 6 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report.

Following the FIR, the CBI conducted the searches on Friday at the premises of the accused former directors of the company across Delhi, they said.

The bank alleged that the company and its directors -- Rakesh Bhatnagar, Bhavnesh Kumar Kanwar, Premnath Arora and Anuradha Bhatnagar -- resorted to various fraudulent activities causing wrongful loss of Rs 69.33 crore to banks and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Z Category Security Cover for Opposition’s Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The agency has booked the accused under the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)