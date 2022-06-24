Asus ROG Phone 6 global launch is confirmed for July 5, 2022. The company has been teasing the handset on its official Twitter account. Previously the handset was spotted on the TENAA website, which revealed its several key features. Now, the ROG Phone 6 has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website, revealing its key specifications. Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications Tipped Online: Report.

According to the Geekbench website, the gaming smartphone scores 1323 in the single-core test and 4238 points in the multi-core test. The ROG Phone 6 is likely to pack an octa-core processor that has a max clock speed of 3.19GHz. It is expected to come with a 6.78-inch OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

The ROG Phone 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 18GB of RAM. It is likely to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For optics, the handset might get a 64MP primary camera. Moreover, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is said to sport dual stereo speakers and a VC cooling chamber.

