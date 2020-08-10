New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted searches at several locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram and Panchkula in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in the construction of Ambience Mall.

The searches come in line with the court-ordered CBI probe in the matter.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh had directed the CBI to probe the matter of Ambience Mall's construction in Haryana's Gurugram, on the land adjacent to the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, which was reportedly meant for a housing project.

The High Court had directed the probe agency to complete the investigation within six months.

The matter pertains to the construction raised in approximately 18.98 acres of land adjacent to the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, in Gurugram, which comprises a residential complex, commercial buildings as well as a Mall.

Earlier in 2015, a writ petition was filed alleging that while raising the commercial complex there has been a blatant violation of the statutory provisions and rules. (ANI)

