New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): In the run-up to completion of eight years of GST, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in coordination with the FIT INDIA Movement, organised a nationwide cyclothon titled "Sundays on Cycle" under the aegis of FIT INDIA movement launched by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The flagship event was organised at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, early morning today, with more than 100 CGST commssionerates also participating across the country.

Flagging the cyclothon at New Delhi, Shashank Priya, Member (GST), CBIC, highlighted the transformational impact of GST on the Indian taxation system and emphasised how GST has unified around 30 different indirect taxes into a single, transparent tax structure, thereby simplifying tax administration and compliance for both businesses and citizens.

Priya also apprised participants of the significant benefits extended to small taxpayers through initiatives such as the GST Composition Scheme and the Quarterly Return Monthly Payment (QRMP) Scheme, which reduce compliance burden and foster ease of doing business.

The Mumbai and Pune Zone of CGST also roped in Bollywood celebrities like Sunil Shetty, Milind Sonam, and John Abraham.

The cyclothon witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 50,000 cyclists across the country, including senior officers from CBIC.

At the venue, a dedicated GST Help Desk "Know About GST" was set up to engage with participants and to answer queries about GST. To enhance accessibility and outreach, a wide array of informational brochures on key GST topics were distributed, and digital kiosks equipped with QR codes were strategically placed across the venue, allowing participants to scan and download GST resource materials directly to their mobile devices.

Additionally, vibrant hoardings and banners highlighting key GST reforms and taxpayer-centric initiatives -- especially for support for MSMEs, GST registration process, etc. -- were prominently displayed. Together, these efforts created a comprehensive and engaging environment, aligning with CBIC's vision of brining GST closer to people through public engagement and education.

The cyclothon is part of a broader initiative blending public health advocacy with taxpayer engagement. This initiative is yet another example of CBIC's commitment to engaging with taxpayers and the general public through innovative and inclusive outreach programmes, celebrating both national health goals and the ongoing journey of GST reform, as India marks eight successful years under this landmark tax regime. (ANI)

