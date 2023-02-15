Ranchi, February 15: CBSE Board exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 got underway across the country on Wednesday. Students in state capital Ranchi were seen arriving at their designated exam centres.

On December 29, last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 boards, stating that the exams will start on February 15 and end on March 10. CBSE Exams 2023: Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations Begin Today, Over 38 Lakh Students To Appear.

"CBSE is releasing the date sheets for both class X and XII of Board's examinations, 2023," the Board had said in a press release. The exams will begin at 10.30 am, the release added. While the boards for Class 10 will get over on March 21 the exams for Class 12 will end on April 5. Board Examinations 2023: CBSE Prohibits Use of ChatGPT in Class 10, 12 Board Exams.

Students at Exam Centres:

Chennai | CBSE Board exams for classes 10th and 12th have commenced today Visuals from D.A.V Boys Senior Secondary School, Gopalapuram. pic.twitter.com/q1zm0sxfHO — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Further, as per the release, sufficient turnover time has been provided between two exam papers this year. The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date, the release stated. The date sheet has been issued much in advance so that the students can prepare well for the examinations, the Board said.

