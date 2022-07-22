Ranchi, Jul 22 (PTI) Three air-conditioned emergency rescue vans were flagged off by chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) PM Prasad at its headquarters here on Friday.

The vans with a sitting capacity of seven persons are equipped with all the necessary apparatus, including a fire extinguisher and gas protector. It has 18 breathing instruments along with two reviving apparatus, an official statement said.

Also Read | Akasa Air to Begin Services From August 7; Check Routes, Timings And Fare Details Here.

Two vans will be deployed at the Mines Rescue Station in Ramgarh and one at Rescue Rooms-with-Refresher Training Facility in Churi Underground Mines at North Karanpura area in Chatra district.

Prasad said safety in operations is of utmost priority to the company.

Also Read | 68th National Film Awards Winners List: Suriya and Ajay Devgn Joint Winners of Best Actor Award, Aparna Balamurali Wins Best Actress; Check Out Complete List of Winners.

Earlier in the day, Akanksha Kumari was felicitated for becoming the first woman in the country to be trained in mines rescue and recovery work, the statement said.

She is also the first woman mining engineer of Coal India Limited to work in underground mines, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)