Shimla, Apr 17 (PTI) Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the state, police have installed 100 CCTV cameras in the Himachal Pradesh capital for surveillance and traffic regulation, officials said on Monday.

Murmu will be in Shimla from April 18-21 during which the traffic situation will be monitored from the control room at Police Lines. In case of traffic jams or violation of rules, personnel on duty will be informed to take immediate action, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Narvir Singh Rathore said.

Also Read | SpaceX Calls off Starship Rocket Launch.

The police have also instituted an overall traffic management plan for Shimla, including setting up 10 parking spaces with a capacity for 2,900 vehicles, for the convenience of tourists.

It has issued an advisory that bars the entry of heavy and commercial goods vehicles between 6.00 am and 11.00 pm from the ISBT crossing to Victory Tunnel-Lakkar Bazar-Chotta Shimla-Sanjauli-Dhalli.

Also Read | Sex Racket Being Run at Hotels Busted in Jammu; Six Held.

Drivers have been advised to be patient and follow traffic rules and directions of the police. They have also been urged to start their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience.

The main objective of the traffic plan is to manage the movement of people and goods efficiently and safely to provide safe and unhindered passage to the public and VIPs/VVIPs during their visits, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi said.

During the movement of VIPs/VVIPs, the police will make elaborate arrangements and put in place restrictions for the smooth flow of traffic to avoid inconvenience and ensure law and order, he added.

According to the guidelines, the traffic personnel will be in uniform and priority given to the VIPs/VVIPs and ambulance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)