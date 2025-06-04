New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday expressed deepest condolences on the death of two military personnel in the massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in Sikkim.

The landslide had hit a military camp near Lachen town in Mangan district on Sunday.

The Indian Army in a post on X said it "stands resolutely" with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and All Ranks of Indian Army express deepest condolences on the sad demise of Havildar Lakhwinder Singh and Lance Naik Munish Thakur in the massive landslide triggered by heavy rains at Chaten, North Sikkim. The Indian Army stands resolutely with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," it said.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff also took to X to condole the demise of the two personnel.

"General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff and All Ranks of Indian Armed Forces express deepest condolences on the sad demise of Havildar Lakhwinder Singh and Lance Naik Munish Thakur in the massive landslide triggered by heavy rains at Chaten, North Sikkim. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families; we stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief," it said in its post.

A team of 23 NDRF personnel were rushed to Chhaten in North Sikkim from Gangtok on Tuesday for rescue and search operations for six soldiers missing after a landslide hit an army camp, officials earlier said.

Lance Naik Thakur of the third Dogra regiment was cremated with full military honours near Badaban, his native village, about 17 km from Nahan in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

