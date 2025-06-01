New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan held bilateral talks with Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force of Singapore, reinforcing the strong and growing defence ties between the two nations.

The discussions focused on enhancing military collaboration and interoperability to address evolving security challenges in the region, particularly in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1xBet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

In a post on X, the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff wrote, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff #India holds bilateral talks with Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, Chief of Defence Force #Singapore, reinforcing defence ties between both nations. Discussions held on enhancing #MilitaryCollaboration and interoperability to address evolving security challenges in the region, in the backdrop of #OperationSindoor."

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a stable, secure, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, further consolidating strategic cooperation between India and Singapore.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Head Priest, 3 Others Allegedly Drug and Gangrape National-Level Taekwondo Player Inside Ashram, Record Assault Video To Blackmail Her in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a stable, secure and rules-based #IndoPacific, reinforcing strong defence ties between the two nations. A crucial step in deepening India-Singapore strategic cooperation!" the post added.

Earlier in the day, General Chauhan participated in the Chiefs of Defence Round Table at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. At this event, global defence leaders from countries including Australia, the European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, the UK, and the US discussed critical security challenges, emerging trends, and innovative solutions.

The talks focused on strategic decision-making, sharing best practices, and fostering cooperation to promote stability and address evolving security concerns in the defence sector.

While addressing the dialogue on 'Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges', General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, highlighted the evolving geopolitical dynamics and rapid technological shifts that were redefining the nature of warfare, underscoring that the democratisation of technology has empowered non-state actors, fueling proxy wars and instability.

CDS emphasised that Future Warfare will be shaped by four trends: the proliferation of sensors across all domains, long-range hypersonic and precision weapons, manned-unmanned teaming with autonomous systems, and the intelligentisation of the battlefield driven by AI, ML, LLMs, and quantum tech.

General Anil Chauhan affirmed India's commitment to global peace & responsible innovation and commended the Shangri-La Dialogue as a critical forum for fostering dialogue and cooperation in the collective pursuit of global stability. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)