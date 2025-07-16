New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar thanked the eligible voters of Bihar on Wednesday for their active participation in the "much-needed" cleaning of the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Kumar's remarks came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court hearing a clutch of pleas questioning the intent behind the SIR ahead of the Assembly polls in the state later this year.

Opposition parties have asserted that the ongoing exercise will disfranchise crores of eligible Indian citizens for the want of citizenship documents.

"I thank all eligible electors of Bihar for actively participating in the much-needed cleaning of the electoral rolls," the CEC told a group of booth-level officers during a training session here.

Separately, the Election Commission said only 6.85 per cent of the 7.9 crore voters are yet to fill the enumeration forms under the SIR.

"As on today, 6,99,92,926 of the existing electors have given their enumeration form to be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 1, 2025," it said.

The poll panel underlined that the voters can check the status of their enumeration form either on the ECINet app or on the commission's website.

