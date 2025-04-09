Ranchi, Apr 9 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar will undertake a three-day visit to Jharkhand starting April 11, an election official said on Wednesday.

The CEC will meet volunteers and booth-level officers (BLOs) to gain insights into their experiences with the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Jharkhand last year.

"The CEC will visit Jharkhand for three days, from April 11 to 13. During this period, he will tour various areas in Ramgarh and Ranchi districts," said Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar.

Kumar added that on April 12, the CEC will meet volunteers in Ramgarh who participated in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"He (CEC) will learn about the volunteers' experiences during the elections," Kumar added.

On April 13, the CEC will meet BLOs at Dasham Falls in Ranchi to understand their efforts in remote areas, Kumar said.

"The CEC will also explore the BLOs' experiences with house-to-house surveys, the BLO app, polling time management, and other related matters during the elections," Kumar further added.

The Lok Sabha elections in the country were held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 last year. In Jharkhand, they were conducted in four phases, starting May 13.

The votes were counted on June 4.

The assembly polls in Jharkhand took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20 last year, with the votes counted on November 23.

