India News | Ceiling on Net Borrowing: SC Refers Kerala Govt's Suit to Five-judge Constitution Bench

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the suit filed by the Kerala government raising the issue of ceiling on net borrowing.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan passed the order on the state's suit, accusing the Centre of interfering in the exercise of its "exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers" to regulate the state's finances by imposing a cap on borrowing.
Also Read | Apple Ecosystem Employed Over 1.5 Lakh People Directly Since Approval of PLI Scheme in 2021, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
The bench referred to Article 293 of the Constitution, which deals with borrowing by states, and said this provision has not been so far subject to any authorntent="1">