Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Spiritual teacher Devkinandan Thakur on Sunday appealed to people to immerse themselves in celebrations in a "nasha-mukt" (addiction-free) way.

Speaking to ANI on Holi celebrations in Braj, the spiritual preacher said, "A lot of types of Holi from Braj are famous. Flower Holi, 'Lathmaar' Holi, 'Gulaal' Holi. The 'Pichkari' Holi is going on. There is also a 'Laddu-Jalebi' Holi."

"We have requested everyone that we must celebrate a "nasha-mukt" (addiction-free) Holi. There should be no intoxication and no one should be displeased. We should play a Holi in a way in which everyone is joyful," said Spiritual Preacher Devkinandan Thakur.

The 10-day Braj Ki Holi began with Barsana's famous Laddoo Mar Holi earlier last week as the entire city of Mathura was smeared in colours.

Devotees made a beeline at Shriji temple and waited to receive the laddoos flung from the rooftop of the temple by priests.

People then went on to throw laddoos at each other, symbolizing the playful teasing of Lord Krishna by the Gopis.

As the name suggests, the Braj Ki Holi traditions take a cue from Lord Krishna and Radha's life, and the celebrations at Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul are dedicated to Krishna Kanhaniya, who spent his childhood in these regions.

Braj Ki Holi is, no wonder, one of the most vibrant of all Holi celebrations in India.

This festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Rajasthan. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

The 10-day Braj Ki Holi includes Phoolwali Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan (on March 20), Chhadi Mar Holi in Gokul (on March 21), Widow's Holi at Radha Gopinath Temple, Vrindavan (on March 23), Holi of Flowers at Banke Bihari Temple (on March 24), Holi in Mathura and Vrindavan (on March 25), and Huranga Holi in Baldev at Dauji Temple (on March 26).

Holi will be celebrated across the country on March 25 this year. (ANI)

