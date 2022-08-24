New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A censure motion against the Delhi government's now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22 was tabled at a council meeting of the NDMC on Wednesday, civic functionaries said.

They said the motion was moved by NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal and the council also held a discussion on alleged irregularities in the policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against 13 individuals and entities, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Manish Sisodia, over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

The policy, which came into effect on November 17 last year, was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it.

"We have moved a censure motion against the excise policy at the council meeting and sought clarification from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who skipped the meeting," Chahal said.

He added that Kejriwal is an MLA from the New Delhi area and member of the NDMC, and so, he should answer about the "corruption done by his government" through the Excise Policy 2021-22.

