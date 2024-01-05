New Delhi, January 5: Central agencies will interrogate the wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattoo who is involved in 11 known terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, said sources. The Delhi Police Special Cell team is continuously interrogating the terrorist Mattoo and as per the sources, the central investigative agencies will also interrogate him regarding the terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few years by showing their photographs.

The investigation will focus on whether Javed knows any of the terrorists being shown to him in pictures and to find out if Javed had involvement in any other terrorist activities apart from the 11 known terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Javed was arrested on Thursday in the national capital. According to sources, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have also been instructed to inform about Javed's arrest to his family member. Hizbul Terrorist Javeed Ahmed Mattoo Nabbed in Delhi Was Involved in 11 Terror Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

The J-K Police can also contact the Delhi Police to interrogate Javed because the state police are investigating many cases against Javed; hence, he may be interrogated regarding his involvement. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police Special Cell produced Javed in Delhi's Patiala House Court. The medical examination of Javed Mattoo was also done at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Mattoo (32), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, is an A++ category terrorist of the banned terror organization Hizbul Mujahideen. He had been evading his arrest for the last 13 years, the police said. The Delhi police further mentioned that they seized several arms and ammunition from Mattoo. "One 9 mm Star pistol with six live cartridges, one extra magazine, and a stolen car were recovered from him," an officer said. Delhi Police Special Cell Nabs Hizbul Mujahideen Operative Involved in Jammu and Kashmir Terror Acts.

According to the sleuths, the Hizbul terrorist was planning to carry out 'audacious' terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and at another place on the instructions of his Pakistan-based handler. According to the police, they received information that Mattoo would be coming to Delhi-NCR to collect arms and ammunition. "On this information, sources keeping tabs on sleeper cells and weapon suppliers were activated. Today, i.e., on January 4, specific source information was received that Javed Ahmed Mattoo, resident of Sopore J-K, a wanted A++ category terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen, would be coming to Delhi to collect arms and ammunition from his associates at the behest of PAK ISI," Delhi Police informed through a statement.

"Mattoo's Pakistan-based handler was about to coordinate the delivery of arms and ammunition," Delhi Police informed further, adding that Mattoo was planning to carry out some 'audacious terror strikes' in the Union Territory at the behest of his handler.

