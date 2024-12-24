Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) led central government of preventing farmers from marching to Delhi to hide its shortcomings and incompetencies.

Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party MP Prasad said, "The farmers have gathered on the Delhi border... They are going to tell their demand to the Prime Minister, but are not being allowed to go to Delhi. The BJP has done all this to hide all its shortcomings and incompetencies...Today there is a need to remove inflation in the country and the state and provide employment to the youth but the government is not paying attention to it."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar urged protesting farmer leaders to end their prolonged hunger strike, citing serious health risks and the fading media attention on their cause.

Addressing a press conference, Jakhar emphasised the importance of unity among farmer unions and called for constructive dialogue to address agricultural issues in Punjab, which remain a significant concern.

Speaking on the ongoing hunger strike by some farmer leaders, Jakhar expressed concern about their health.

"It's been 27 days. Initially, no one inquired about them, but for the past 10 days, leaders have started checking on their condition. Despite their visits, no one has told them to end their fast, nor have they promised to join their struggle. Their lives are precious, and I urge them to value their lives, as this hunger strike is causing serious health damage," he said.

Jhakhar also said, "Leaders are waiting for something unfortunate to happen so they can politicize it. Some are even preparing speeches in advance."

Farmers have been protesting since February 13, 2024, to press on their various demands including a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP). (ANI)

