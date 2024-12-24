Mumbai, December 24: In Maharashtra's Kalyan, a 45-year-old man faced charges for divorcing his 28-year-old second wife using triple talaq after she declined his demand to have relations with his boss. He had also insisted she provide INR 15 lakh monthly for his first wife, which she refused, leading to the altercation.

As per a report by News18, The accused, Sohail Sheikh, a software engineer, married his second wife in January 2024. Shortly after, he allegedly revealed plans to divorce his first wife, citing financial needs. Sohail reportedly pressured his second wife to demand INR 15 lakh monthly from her parents to support this decision. HC on Talaq: Husband's Unilateral Power To Inflict Instant Divorce Is Unacceptable, Says Patna High Court; Calls Triple Talaq by E-Mail a Form of Mental Torture.

When the woman refused, Sohail demanded her to engage in relations with his boss during a party. Her continued defiance led to a violent response, with Sohail assaulting her, divorcing her through triple talaq, and forcing her out of the house. Seeking justice, the woman filed a complaint at a local police station on December 19. Authorities confirmed the investigation is ongoing, though no arrests have been made so far. Thane Shocker: Man Injured in Acid Attack by Father-in-Law in Kalyan After Dispute Over Honeymoon Destination.

The Kalyan Superintendent of Police confirmed that a case was initially registered at the Sambhaji Nagar City Police Station and later transferred to the Bazar Peth Police Station. According to the woman’s complaint, her husband physically and mentally abused her before divorcing her using triple talaq. The police also stated that an investigation into allegations of her being forced to sleep with another man is ongoing.

