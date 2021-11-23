Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Tuesday reacting to the announcement of repealing three farm laws said that the central government should sit with the farmer organizations and solve their problems so that the farmers can happily go back to their homes.

"The central government has withdrawn three agricultural laws, but the government should sit with the farmer organizations and solve their problems so that the farmers can happily go back to their homes and do their work," said Mayawati.

"Central government should not hang this matter too much," she added.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the BSP chief said that as part of the campaign for upcoming assembly polls, she has called on the meeting of BSP constituency heads of 86 reserved category seats in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

