Bathinda (Punjab) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda honoured National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with a Doctorate degree in Literature (D.Litt).

The honour was bestowed upon Doval by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Ajit Doval is a retired Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre and a former Indian intelligence and law enforcement officer.

Meanwhile, Doval on Monday emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships in regional security at the International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN STEP), explicitly curated as a two-week strategic engagement at the National Defence College (NDC) New Delhi under the aegis of National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Doval delivered the keynote address to the 29 international delegates from 21 countries and 8 Indian officers and underscored the importance of strategic partnerships in regional security and a collaborative approach towards nation building process.

"In an era characterised by rapid technological advancements, geopolitical shifts and evolving threats the need for collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst decision-makers is even more critical. The shared options that could be explored through mutual respect and dialogue hold the potential to strengthen international security cooperation and build resilient communities," Doval had said. (ANI)

