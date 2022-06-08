Kathua/Jammu, Jun 8 (PTI) The monitoring committee of Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday visited the Shahpur Kandi Dam project here to inspect the progress of ongoing works on Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir side, an official spokesman said.

The Rs 2715.70-crore project once completed would provide assured irrigation water of 1150 cusecs, which will irrigate 32,173 hectares of agricultural land in Kathua, Hiranagar, Samba and Vijaypur area of J&K side.

The six-member team of CWC officers visited the dam site and also inspected Power House I & II where excavation of bed level work was completed and concrete work is going to start soon, the spokesman said.

He said the team also visited Syphon-Barrel for Kashmir Canal, the work on which is likely to start soon from both Punjab and J&K sides.

The visiting team also reviewed the construction work on Ravi canal and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved by the revenue department of Jammu Kashmir for taking up the land acquisition issue on top priority, the spokesman said.

He said the site for aqueduct at Sukral Khad was inspected and directions were issued to the executing agency to expedite the work.

The team visited Noora bridge site where pier excavation work is going on by the Public Works Department (Roads & Buildings) on J&K side and asked the concerned agency to expedite the work, the spokesman said.

He said the visit of CWC officers culminated with inspection of the head regulator of Ravi canal where work has been started.

