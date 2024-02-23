Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Friday said the government considers fisheries as a "sunrise sector" and remains committed to develop the industry with a massive Rs 38,000 crore allocation in the past decade.

An allocation of Rs 20,000 crore under the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana' for fisheries infrastructure development and Rs 3,000 crore for the 'Blue Revolution' scheme to enhance fish production and productivity are among the financial support provided for the sector, he said.

Besides Rs 8,000 crore for infrastructure modernisation and upgradation and Rs 6,000 crore in the 2024 Union Budget for the upcoming fiscal year were made.

Speaking at the 13th Indian Fisheries & Aquaculture Forum here, the minister claimed that the allocation to the sector was only Rs 3,680 crore till 2014 since the country's independence.

Rupala said the sector has immense economic potential with over 3 crore families engaged in fisheries, contributing significantly to livelihoods and exports exceeding Rs 60,000 crore.

Agricultural Research and Education Department Secretary and ICAR Director Himanshu Pathak said fisheries is a "sunrise sector".

He called for a second blue revolution for the next phase of sectoral growth which is currently hovering at 10 per cent.

Pathak pointed out some challenges like post-harvest losses at 30 per cent that need to be addressed with setting up of more processing facilities.

He also highlighted environmental concerns that could arise with increasing productivity and emphasised on the need for sustainable and nature-friendly practices to achieve carbon neutrality in aquatic ecosystems.

He stressed on research efforts in various areas like fisheries, shrimp farming, biodiversity and precision agriculture and the importance of skill development for the sector's future growth.

