Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 12 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the Centre has officially announced that 4,33,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to the state in the first phase.

Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India will be dispatched to Kerala. The vaccine will be delivered to Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. 134,000 doses of vaccines are delivered for Thiruvananthapuram, 1,80,000 doses for Ernakulam and 1,19,500 doses for Kozhikode. About 1,100 doses of vaccine from Kozhikode will be distributed in Mahe," said Kerala Health Minister.

The vaccine delivery is expected in Kerala tomorrow.

The Health Minister said that special arrangements have been made to deliver the vaccine to the designated centers.

She said that vaccination will be conducted on Saturday in 133 centers in the first phase in the state. Extensive arrangements are being made for Covid vaccination at all centers. So far, 3,62,870 people have registered for the COVID vaccination. There are 1,70,259 registered in the government sector and 1,92,611 in the private sector. (ANI)

