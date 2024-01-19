New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Central government on Friday appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary as Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Chaudhary, a 1990-batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre IPS officer, has been appointed to the post till November 2025, the date of his superannuation, or till further orders.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment of Chaudhary as the new SSB Director General.

Chaudhary is currently posted in the Central Reserve Police Force as Special Director General.

The officer had a distinguished career with various critical responsibilities in the past. His experience and skills are deemed crucial for the role of Director General of SSB, where he will be leading the force in maintaining the security and integrity of India's borders.

The Sashastra Seema Bal, one of India's central armed police forces, is primarily responsible for guarding the country's borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

The appointment of Chaudhary, an experienced officer, is expected to bring renewed vigour and strategic expertise in managing the crucial border areas, especially in the context of emerging security challenges in the region. (ANI)

