New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday issued a letter to Karnataka saying it has no objection to the change of the name of Hubballi Railway Station to Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station-Hubballi.

It asked the state government to issue a notification regarding the spelling of the new name in Devanagiri (Hindi), Roman (English) and regional languages.

" The Government of India has no objection to change the name of Hubballi railway station as Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station-Hubballi in Karnataka," the Centre said in its letter.

It added, "The state government of Karnataka is requested to issue the required gazette notification spelling the new name accordingly in Devanagiri (Hindi), Roman (English) and regional languages." (ANI)

