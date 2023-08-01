Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 1 (ANI): Under capital investment 2023-24 an approval of Rs 951 crore has been given by the Union Ministry of Finance as special assistance (loan) to Uttarakhand, an official statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office said on Tuesday.

Following the special assistance provided to the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the statement read.

Among the important schemes for which special assistance has been approved for 2023-24, Rs 110 crore has been allocated for for drinking water facilities in rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission and Rs 61 crore for upgradation of Model College in Nainital.

Special assistance of Rs 60 crore has been provided for the 500-bed Doon Medical College and Rs 33.98 crore for the Doon Medical College campus. While 56 crore for PMGSY State Share and a grant of Rs 55 crore is been Roorkee Deoband Rail Line, mention the official statement.

Rs 25.91 crore has been given for Skill Hub at Sahaspur, Rs 25 crore for Farm Machinery Bank and Rs 25 crore for Tanakpur ISBT, Bus Depot at Dehradun.

Special assistance of Rs 25 crore has been provided for the workshop and Rs 20.16 crore for the Almora sewerage scheme. Apart from this, funds have been sanctioned by the Government of India under special assistance in other schemes as well, the CMO statement read. (ANI)

