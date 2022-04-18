Rishikesh (U'khand), Apr 18 (PTI) Union Labour Secretary Sunil Barthwal on Monday asked the Uttarakhand government to soon prepare a database of labourers of the unorganised sector to enable them to avail the benefits of central welfare schemes.

He was here to participate in a camp organised under the auspices of the state labour department.

"Sooner such a database is prepared, the better it will be for them as they will be able to get the benefits of the central welfare schemes through the state government," the official noted.

Barthwal also distributed cards of central schemes to the labourers present at the camp.

Assistant Labour Commissioner of Rishikesh, K K Gupta said 237 labourers were made beneficiaries of the schemes at the camp.

