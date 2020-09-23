New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Centre has urged the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to reach a consensus for early implementation of the Ken-Betwa river linking project and finalise the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for its implementation, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting via video link with the Minister of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh, and the Minister of Jal Shakti, Uttar Pradesh, to discuss and finalise the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for implementation of the project.

The meeting was attended by the secretary, additional secretary and advisor of the Jal Shakti Ministry and other senior officials from both the states and the National Water Development Agency (NWDA).

Shekhawat emphasised that the Ken-Betwa Link is a dream project of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the development of the drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stressed on the need for early implementation of this project for the overall socio-economic development of the Bundelkhand region.

"The Union minister requested both the states to rise above small issues and reach consensus for an early implementation of the KBLP (Ken-Betwa Linking Project) project as it will transform the drought-prone and water-starved Bundelkhand region and is likely to trigger regional economic growth," the statement said.

The project will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh ha, drinking water supply to a population of about 62 lakhs in the region and also generate 27 MW solar power and 103 MW hydropower utilising about 4,843 MCM of water.

During the meeting, the draft MoA for the implementation of KBLP was discussed at length.

"Both the states conveyed their observations on the draft MoA, particularly on the issue of sharing of water during the lean period. It was decided that the draft MoA for the implementation of KBLP shall be firmed up in next few days, duly incorporating the views/suggestions of both the states," the statement said.

A chief minister-level meeting can then be convened at the earliest to finalise and sign the MoA for the implementation of KBLP, it added.

