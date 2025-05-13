New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Union government has officially designated September 23 as Ayurveda Day.

The change, notified through a Gazette Notification dated March 23, 2025, marks a significant shift from the earlier practice of observing Ayurveda Day on Dhanteras, which follows a variable lunar calendar.

Ayurveda Day has been commemorated annually to promote ayurveda as a "scientific, evidence-based, and holistic system of medicine" that plays a pivotal role in preventive healthcare and wellness, an Ayush ministry statement said.

Until now, Ayurveda Day coincided with Dhanteras, a festival observed in the Hindu month of Kartik (usually October or November), rendering it without a fixed annual date, the statement said.

The ministry also noted that in the coming decade, the date of Dhanteras will continue to vary between October 15 and November 12, posing logistical challenges for national and international observance, it said.

The Ministry of Ayush constituted a committee to examine suitable alternatives to address the inconsistency.

The panel proposed four potential dates, with September 23 emerging as the preferred choice, for it coincides with the autumnal equinox, a day when day and night are nearly equal, it said.

According to the ministry, the astronomical event symbolises balance in nature, perfectly aligning with the ayurvedic philosophy that emphasises "equilibrium between the mind, body, and spirit."

