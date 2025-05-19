New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central government, strongly defended the decision to revoke Celebi Airport Services Private Limited's security clearance, citing national security concerns.

He emphasised that the government's order explicitly reflects these concerns, reaffirming that civil aviation security is intricately linked to broader national security considerations.

Also Read | 'India Not Dharamshala To Accommodate Refugees From All Over the World', Says Supreme Court.

Mehta explained that the case involves both passenger and cargo handling contracts, noting that intelligence inputs indicate that, given the prevailing security climate, allowing Celebi to continue operating poses significant risks.

He outlined two types of aircraft: those carrying both passengers and cargo, and others, like Blue Dart, exclusively transporting cargo. The government's primary apprehension, he stated, revolves around the management of both categories.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi Says AI Will Reshape Jobs, Provide New Opportunities for Skilled Professionals.

He further asserted that, in certain sensitive cases, disclosing specific reasons in official notices could prove counterproductive, potentially jeopardising national sovereignty.

When questioned by the court about the intelligence inputs he referenced, Mehta offered to present them in a sealed cover. The court proceeded to review the sealed document and scheduled the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

Turkey-based Celebi Aviation has petitioned the Delhi High Court against the Indian government's decision to revoke its security clearance, arguing that the move was executed without justification or an opportunity for a hearing.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the petitioner firm, contended that the revocation may have been influenced by public perception surrounding the company's Turkish ownership rather than substantive security concerns.

He maintained that employment and business operations cannot be terminated based solely on public sentiment, emphasising that Celebi operates in full compliance with legal regulations and should not be arbitrarily classified as a security threat.

Rohatgi insisted that the government must provide concrete evidence to substantiate its claims. He argued that Celebi's airport ground handling operations in India are independent and professionally managed, distancing the company from any political affiliations.

In response, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured that efforts are underway to safeguard affected employees and ensure continued stability in the aviation sector. He stated that the Ministry is actively coordinating with airport operators to manage the transition efficiently.

A press statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reaffirmed that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked Celebi's security clearance due to national security concerns. The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring passenger convenience, uninterrupted cargo operations, and overall national security while addressing the consequences of the decision. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)