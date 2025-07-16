New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the Centre has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to immediately undertake urgent repair and maintenance work on the Srisailam dam.

There was no confirmation on the Centre's direction by the Jal Shakti ministry till the filing of this report.

Speaking to reporters after a joint meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy said the issue of the Srisailam dam's condition was discussed in detail, with emphasis on the need for swift intervention.

"The Srisailam dam has been showing signs of concern and anxiety. The Centre has issued directions to the Andhra Pradesh government that the dam will now come under its purview for the purpose of maintenance," Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy added.

He said all critical repairs, whether in the plunge pool or other vulnerable parts of the structure, would be taken up on a priority basis.

"Whatever needs to be done will be carried out immediately and on an urgent footing," he said.

The Srisailam dam, located across the Krishna river and jointly operated by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, plays a key role in irrigation, power generation and water supply for both states.

Over the past few years, reports of damage to its plunge pool and other components have raised alarms among engineers and water experts.

The assurance of urgent repair work comes at a time when both states are attempting to reset ties and resolve long-pending disputes over water-sharing.

The meeting on Wednesday was held in the presence of Jal Shakti Minister Patil.

