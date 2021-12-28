Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stated that the Centre is expanding and redefining the focus of 'development' to the tier II and tier III cities which have boosted the confidence of youth in these cities.

Addressing at the inauguration of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project alongside the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, the Prime Minister said that earlier the development was restricted to metro cities but the present BJP-led government is giving priority to the 'ignored cities' through electricity availability, sewage system creation, and better connectivity.

PM Modi said, "We are expanding and redefining the focus of 'development' which was earlier limited to 'metro towns' to other parts of the country, giving access to tier II and tier III cities ranging from sewage system to connectivity."

"Before 2014, only 5 cities in the country had metro services. Today, it is functional in 5 cities of Uttar Pradesh and 27 cities have functional metros across the nation," said the Prime Minister.

"This has helped the confidence of youth in tier-II and tier-III cities," he added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and took a metro ride today.

The completed 9 km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction work of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.

Besides, the Metro Rail Project, Prime Minister also inaugurated the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum. (ANI)

