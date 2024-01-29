The Office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, January 29, said that the "Students Islamic Movement of India" (SIMI) has been declared as an "Unlawful Association". Notably, SIMI has been declared an "Unlawful Association" for a further period of five years under the UAPA. "The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat," the tweet stated. The office of the Home Minister also said that the decision has been taken to bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism. Union Home Ministry Approves Z+security Cover for Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

SIMI Declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’

Bolstering PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years under the UAPA. The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism,… — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) January 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)