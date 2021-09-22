New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The central government has extended the tenure of banker Uday Kotak as the non-executive board member and chairman of the debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) for a period of six months till April 2, 2022.

His present term through various extensions is scheduled to expire on October 2, 2021.

Also Read | CAT 2021 Registration Ends Today, Here’s How Candidates Can Apply Online at iimcat.ac.in.

Now, on the recommendations of the Reserve Bank of India, the Centre has extended Kotak's term from October 3, 2021 to up to April 2, 2022 in order to facilitate the debt resolution process of the scam-hit firm.

Uday Kotak is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. (ANI)

Also Read | After Employees Under 7th Pay Commission, These Retired Staffers Get 44% Hike in DR Rate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)