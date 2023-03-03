New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Around 1.07 lakh public grievances were received on an online platform against different government departments, a majority of them against the department of financial services, labour and employment ministry and CBDT.

These grievances were received on Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), an online system that allows citizens to raise complaints.

In February, 2023, a total of 1,07,308 public grievances (PG) cases were received on the CPGRAMS portal, 1,09,976 PG cases were redressed and there exists a pendency of 65,215 PG cases, as of 25th February, 2023, a statement issued on Friday by the personnel ministry said.

The pendency in the central secretariat has decreased from 67,883 PG cases at the end of January, 2023 to 65,215 PG cases at the end of February, 2023.

For the seventh month in a row, the monthly disposal crossed one lakh cases in central ministries/departments, it said.

"Department of financial services (banking division) (18,478 grievances), Ministry of Labour and Employment (14,269 grievances), Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) (5,544 grievances) and department of agriculture and farmers welfare (5,500 grievances) have received the maximum number of grievances in February, 2023," the statement said.

The Unique Identification Authority of India and the Ministry of Labour and Employment are the top performers in the grievance redressal index within the Group A for February, 2023 and department of financial services (pension reforms) and NITI Aayog are the top performers in the grievance redressal index within the Group B for February, 2023, it said.

As many as 17 ministries/departments have more than 1,000 pending grievances as on 25th February, 2023.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) (7,768 grievances) and department of personnel and training (2,432 grievances) have the highest number of grievances pending for more than 30 days, the statement said.

Average grievance redressal time in all the ministries/departments in the year 2023, from 1st January to 25th February, 2023 is 18 days, it added.

The department of administrative reforms and public grievances (DARPG) has also unveiled its plans for using of artificial intelligence and machine learning to deal with grievances in the future, the statement said.

For this DARPG partnered with IIT Kanpur and has operationalised an intelligent grievance monitoring dashboard for the benefit of the grievance officers of all ministries/departments, it added.

