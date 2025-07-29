New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday extended the tenure of Statistics and Programme Implementation Secretary Saurabh Garg till July next year.

Garg is a 1991 batch Indian Administrative Service (retired) officer of Odisha cadre.

Also Read | ‘Operation Sindoor Got Support of Many Nations but Not Congress’: PM Narendra Modi Launches Scathing Attack at Opposition in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of Garg's tenure as Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, on contract basis for a further period of one year beyond July 31, 2025, i.e. upto July 31, 2026, or until further orders on existing terms and conditions, said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The officer will also discharge the functions of Secretary to the National Statistical Commission, it said.

Also Read | Fact Check: Does Income Tax Bill 2025 Propose Hike in LTCG Tax on LLPs? IT Department Rejects News Reports, Says No Change in Tax Rates.

Garg was named as Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, on May 30, 2024. He was then working as Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Garg was appointed to the post "till the date of his superannuation i.e. 31.07.2024 and thereafter on contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of superannuation or until further orders", the earlier order read.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)