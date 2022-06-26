Chennai, June 26: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that the government is working to strengthen health services across the country. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving priority to health across the country.

Mandaviya was speaking at the laying of the foundation stone of CGHS and lab at Avadi, Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

He added that the construction of Avadi CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) Wellness Center will be completed by December 22.

"The construction for Avadi CGHS will be getting over by December 22. People of the Avadi and surrounding areas will be benefited a lot from this CGHS. We have also released the website and Application of CGHS," Mandaviya said.

"CGHS will benefit everyone in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives more importance to health. We are working to strengthen health services across the country," he added.

Mandaviya participated in a few programs at Chennai. He virtually laid the foundation stone of the CGHS(Central Government Health Scheme) Wellness Center.

While Tamilnadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian said that he is honoured to welcome Mandaviya.

"The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination was given to 85.08 per cent in Tamil Nadu. While 84.93 per cent of children aged 11 years to 14 years were vaccinated with the first dose. The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination was given to 54.91 per cent," he added.

He stated, "We have requested the health minister that Tamil Nadu should have one medical college in every district."

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar and DPH Director Selva Vinayagam and other Health Department officials were also present. (ANI)