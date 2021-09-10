Srinagar, Sep 10 (PTI) The central government is making all efforts to provide overall development of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt said on Friday during his visit to Kupwara district.

His visit to the border district in north Kashmir is part of the Centre's public outreach programme for the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The minister of state for defence visited forward posts near the Line of Control in the district and reviewed the security scenario in the area, he said, adding that Bhatt also interacted with army officers and troops there.

After his tour of forward posts, Bhatt visited the Horticulture Base Station in Chogul where he interacted with orchardists, farmers, women self help groups (SHGs) and local panchayati raj institution (PRI) representatives, the spokesman said.

Addressing a gathering, the minister expressed happiness for being among the people of the frontier district.

Terming Kashmir a paradise on Earth, Bhatt said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to keep its essence intact by providing overall development of the region, especially the border district of Kupwara.

Requests, issues and grievances of PRI and SHG members and the public have been taken note of and the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor will look into these for redressal, he said.

The people are marching forward and development activities are going on in a big way, the minister said.

Bhatt, who is also minister of state for tourism, assured that border tourism, eco-tourism and horticulture tourism will be taken up on priority.

He also laid the foundation stone of a synthetic handball court at the Boys Higher Secondary School, Kandi Khas, and interacted with members of the youth club and the PRI.

While highlighting centrally- sponsored schemes, Bhatt said that there is a need for better utilisation of the benefits of these schemes.

The minister impressed upon the youth to channelise their talent to earn laurels for themselves and the nation.

The government of India is always there for the youth of Kashmir and for their better future, he said.

During the minister's visit, PRI members as well as public representatives submitted a charter of demands, which included development of border tourism and general developmental issues of Kupwara district, the spokesman said.

During a meeting with officers of the district administration, the deputy commissioner briefed the minister about the development profile and the major achievements of the district, he said.

