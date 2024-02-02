New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Centre has merged, with immediate effect, four existing Home Minister's medals to institute one new medal named "Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak".

The new medal is named after merging the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal, the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation, Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak and the Union Home Minister's Awards for Meritorious Service in Forensic Science.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced in a notification issued on Thursday, declaring "the existing Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal, Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation, Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak and Union Home Minister's Awards for Meritorious Service in Forensic Science instituted by Ministry of Home Affairs are merged with immediate effect to institute one new medal i.e. 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak'."

The notification also mentioned "the Union Home Minister is pleased to institute the "Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak" to be conferred on members of the Police Forces, Security Organizations and Intelligence Wing/Branch/Special Branch of States/Union Territories/Central Police Organizations(CPOs)/Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs)/National Security Guard/Assam Rifles; and Forensic Science (Central/State/Union Territories) throughout the Indian Union in consideration for excellence in Operations (in the areas such as Counter Terrorism, Border Action, Arms Control, Left Wing extremism, Prevention of Narcotics Smuggling and Rescue Operation."

As per the notification, the personnel of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will also be considered for award under the area of "Prevention of Narcotics Smuggling", outstanding service in Investigation, exceptional performance, indomitable and daring intelligence service, meritorious work done by serving government scientists in the field of Forensic Science and to make, ordain and establish the following statues governing "Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak", which shall be deemed to have effect from the date of notification.

The award shall be in the form of medal and styled and designated as the "Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak" (hereinafter referred to as the medal), it says.

It further mentioned that the medal shall be circular in shape, made of Silver gold gilt, 38 mm in diameter, 3 mm in thickness and shall have embossed on the obverse the symbol of "face of Sardar Patel" in the centre with the words "Jai Bharat" (in Hindi) inscribed below and shall have engraved on the upper edge, the words "Rashtra Prahari" (in Hindi) and the words "Sentinel of the Nation" (in English) inscribed on the lower edge.

It pointed out that Hindi and English inscriptions shall be separated by a small star appearing on either side. On the reverse, it shall have embossed the Ashoka Chakra in the centre with the words "Satya Seva Suraksha" (in Hindi) inscribed below and the words "Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak" (in Hindi) and "Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak" (in English) on the upper and lower edge respectively. Hindi and English inscriptions shall be separated by a small star appearing on either side.

The Medal shall only be awarded for the successful conduct of operations that have a significant nature or scale and direct bearing or impact on the security of state and UT, region or country: (in areas such as counter-terrorism, border action, arms control, left-wing extremism, prevention of narcotics smuggling, and rescue operations), states the notification.

Personnel of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) may also be considered for award under the area of "Prevention of Narcotics Smuggling" by the members of Police police forces of states and UTs, CAPFs/CPOs and security organisations within the territory of India or outside the country during their posting on deputation to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Personnel who have shown outstanding performance in investigations and engaged in intelligence organization for combating terrorism, militancy, and insurgency and got breakthroughs in unearthing of modules of espionage, insurgency, terrorism, militancy, organized crime or in arrest, capture, and neutralization of members of such outfits, moreover, engaged in consistent excellence or exemplary contribution in collection, analysis and dissemination of intelligence in combating terrorism, militancy, insurgency; and done meritorious work in the field of Forensic Science, Research and Development on the subject, qualitative case examination work, crime scene management, training and awareness, Forensic Management and outstanding work to the scientists working in government laboratories, Research and Development institutions and training Institutions and Academic Institutions.

The names of those to whom this medal is awarded shall be published in the Gazette of India except in the field of intelligence, and a register of such names will be kept in PMA Cell, Police-I Division of Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.

"Each Medal shall be suspended from the left breast and the riband, of an inch and three eight in width, shall be half blue and half red. Any deed in the field of special operation, investigation, intelligence and forensic science which is worthy of recognition by the award of "Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak" but is performed by one upon which the decoration has already been conferred, may be recorded by a Bar attached to the riband by which the medal is suspended," it stated.

For every such additional act, it also said, an additional Bar may be added and for each Bar awarded a small silver rose with gold gilt shall be added to the riband, when worn alone.

"It shall be competent for the Union Home Minister to withdraw the Medal, if the awardee is punished with dismissal, removal, major penalty or is found involved in criminal offence or is found indulging in conduct unbecoming of officer in the opinion of the government of the state and UT or the Union. It shall, however, be competent for the Union Home Minister to restore this Medal which may have been so forfeited."

Before receiving the same, the notification said, every person to whom the said decoration is awarded, shall enter into an agreement to return the medal, if, his or her name is erased as aforesaid. Notice of cancellation or restoration, in every case, shall be published in the Gazette of India.

At the end, the notification pointed that it shall be competent for the Ministry of Home Affairs to make rules to carry out the purpose of these statutes. (ANI)

