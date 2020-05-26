India News | Centre Not Providing Coronvirus-related Equipment: Pondy CM

Puducherry, May 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday accused the Centre of failing to provide medical equipment to treat COVID-19 patients here.

He told reporters tht was unfortunate that the Centre has failed the union territory which has intensified steps to control the spread of the pandemic.

The Chief Minister further said the Centre should provide the equipment like ventilators, masks, PPEs and other gadgets.

He said the work by health professionals, police, members of PWD, ASHA workers, ANM activists and others has contained the spread of the virus.

Narayanasamy said Karaikal and Yanam regions which have no case of infection were now green zones while Mahe and Puducherry regions were orange ones.

He said the Centre should extend financial assistance to the states and Union Territory of Puducherry to tide over the fiscal crisis caused by the lockdown during the last two months.

The Centre, he said, is keen on extending lockdown every time it ends, which would only dislocate the economic activities and the development.

He said the Centre was paying poor attention to meet the needs of the poor and referred to the consistent pleas of the opposition to the Centre to take care of the people below povertyline and migrant workers.

