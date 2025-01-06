New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Union of India, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, notified the appointment of two advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court on Monday. Advocates Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar have been appointed to the prestigious position.

Following the issuance of the notification, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took to social media platform X, stating, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges. I convey my best wishes to them."

In a resolution passed in August 2024, the Supreme Court collegium recommended three advocates for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court. Of these, the Centre has approved the appointments of two advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The Collegium noted that the consultee-judge had given a positive opinion regarding Advocate Ajay Digpaul's suitability for appointment as a Judge of the High Court. The Department of Justice's inputs confirmed that the candidate's professional competence was highly regarded, and there were no concerns regarding his integrity.

With 31 years of extensive experience across various branches of law, including civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, company, service, and commercial law, the candidate has built a strong practice, particularly in civil and criminal cases. His participation in 42 reported judgments delivered by the High Court underscores his experience. Given these considerations, the Collegium concluded that the candidate is fit and suitable for appointment as a High Court Judge.

Regarding Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, the Collegium stated that the consultee-judge also expressed a positive opinion on his suitability for the High Court bench. The inputs from the Department of Justice reflected his solid professional competence and spotless integrity. Vaidyanathan has an impressive track record, with appearances in 180 reported judgments, showcasing his extensive legal practice.

Additionally, his average net professional income over the last five years was Rs 162.16 lakhs per annum. After reviewing all relevant facts, the Collegium determined that he is fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court. (ANI)

