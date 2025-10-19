New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, has notified the Notaries (Amendment) Rules, 2025. The amendment has been issued under the powers conferred by Section 15 of the Notaries Act, 1952 (53 of 1952), further modifying the provisions of the Notaries Rules, 1956.

Under the new amendment, the Central Government has revised the maximum number of Notaries that may be appointed by four State Governments.

The limit for Gujarat has been increased from 2,900 to 6,000, for Tamil Nadu from 2,500 to 3,500, for Rajasthan from 2,000 to 3,000, and for Nagaland from 200 to 400. The amended rules shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

The notification, signed by Ashutosh Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, was issued following requests from the respective State Governments.

The enhancement of the permissible number of Notaries takes into account the growth in population, the creation of new districts and tehsils, and the corresponding rise in the demand for notarial services in these States.

The Notaries Rules, 1956 were originally published in the Gazette of India dated February 14, 1956, and were last amended by notification G.S.R. 132(E) dated February 24, 2024.

A notary is a public official authorized to verify, authenticate, and certify the execution of documents, witness signatures, and administer oaths.

The primary purpose of a notary's role is to prevent fraud and maintain the integrity of legal and official transactions. Their duties include attesting documents, preparing and certifying affidavits, and facilitating the execution of both domestic and international legal and commercial documents. (ANI)

